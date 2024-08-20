Batavia welcomes CD One Price Cleaners dry-cleaning business

Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke celebrates the grand opening of CD One Price Cleaners with co-owners Lalo Patal and Jaitin Patel, and manager Kushi Patel. (Provided by Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

Downtown Batavia welcomed a new dry-cleaning business, CD One Price Cleaners, 2006 W. Wilson Street, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 8.

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the store’s grand opening with co-owners Lalo Patel and Jatin Patel, and manager Kushi Patel.

The business has several locations throughout the area including one in St. Charles that runs an annual clothing drive for the needy.

In addition to providing dry cleaning and laundry services, the business cleans boots, area rugs, blankets and comforters, and leather.

The business also offers wedding dress preservation and alteration services.

Store hours Monday through Saturday are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contact them at 331-334-8039.