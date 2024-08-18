Geneva-born author to be featured at Harvey’s Tales

'I'll Get Back To You' is Becca Grischow's debut novel, an LGBTQ+ romantic comedy set in Geneva. The author will be at Harvey's Tales Sept. 21 for a book signing. (Provided by Penguin Random House)

Harvey’s Tales Bookshop, 216 James St., Geneva will host Geneva-born author Becca Grischow from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 on the patio, according to a news release.

Though she is now living in Chicago, Grischow grew up in Geneva, attended Western Avenue Elementary School, Geneva Middle School South and graduated from Geneva High School.

She has been a ghostwriter for more than two dozen books, including multiple bestselling romances, the release stated.

“I’ll Get Back To You” is her debut novel, an LGBTQ+ romantic comedy set in Geneva between two former classmates who are gay.

Becca Grischow (Provided by Penguin Random House)

The novel is to be released by Penguin Random House Sept. 17, and can be pre-ordrered online on the Harvey’s Tales harveystales.com website, so Grischow can sign them when she is there.

The pre-order deadline is Sept. 3.

While attending Geneva Middle School South and then Geneva High School, Becca was active in music and theater.

Grischow did a lot of writing – including portions of her debut book – at the now-closed Graham’s 318 Coffee House – which served as the inspiration for the coffee shop featured in her novel.