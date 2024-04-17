Graham’s 318 coffeehouse in downtown Geneva to close

Graham's 318 coffeehouse in downtown Geneva will close on April 28. (Brian Hill)

The Graham’s 318 coffeehouse in downtown Geneva is closing after 19 years in business.

The chief executive officer, Jayne Wunderlich, posted a statement on Facebook Tuesday night.

“After much consideration and soul-searching, we have made the heartbreaking decision to close our beloved coffee shop,” Wunderlich said.

The shop had been closed in 2019 for a major renovation but did some business out of a pop-up space nearby. It reopened in February 2020 but was closed or had limited indoor seating due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions starting in March 2020.

The death of the business’ founder, Bob Untiedt, due to cancer in March 2021 was another factor. Wunderlich is Untiedt’s daughter.

“It was his dream to bring this coffee shop to life— his passion and dedication were the driving forces behind this endeavor, and his absence leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts,” she said.

The family also owns the Graham’s Chocolates shops in Geneva and Wheaton.

“Running two completely different businesses simultaneously has stretched us thin, and we must now focus our efforts on the chocolate business, which is more aligned with our strengths and passions,” Wunderlich said.

The coffeehouse’s last day is April 28.

The coffeehouse offers much more than coffee. Its menu includes gelatos, pastries, chocolate fondue, and breakfast and lunch items. It added wine and beer to its menu.

It also hosted art events, including workshops led by painters; musical events; and crafting workshops.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240417/news/downtown-geneva-coffeehouse-to-close/