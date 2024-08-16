Election packets available for St. Charles 2025 City Hall races

St. Charles will have nine positions in City Hall up for election in the 2025 consolidated election on April 1. Nomination packets are available for pickup now from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the reception desk in the municipal building at 2 E. Main St. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@sha)

St. Charles will have nine positions in City Hall up for election in the 2025 consolidated election on April 1, 2025. Nomination packets are available for pickup now from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the reception desk in the municipal building at 2 E. Main St.

Those wishing to receive a nomination packet by email should send a request to City Deputy Clerk Marzena Sheets at msheets@stcharlesil.gov and it will be sent on the following business day. Petitions cannot be circulated for signatures before Aug. 20.

Completed nomination packets can be filed at the City Clerk’s office in the municipal building beginning Nov. 12 and must be received by 5 p.m. Nov. 18.

The following offices are up for election:

Mayor (currently Lora Vitek)

City Clerk (currently Nancy Garrison)

City Treasurer (currently John Harrill)

Ward 1 Alderperson (currently Ronald Silkaitis)

Ward 2 Alderperson (currently Ryan Bongard)

Ward 3 Alderperson (currently Bob Gehm)

Ward 3 Alderperson (currently Paul Lencioni)

Ward 4 Alderperson (currently Bryan Wirball)

Ward 5 Alderperson (currently Steve Weber)

All offices hold four-year terms except the Ward 3 seat currently held by Bob Gehm, which is an unexpired two-year term.

For assistance or questions about precincts and general election questions, contact office of the Kane County Clerk at 630-232-5990 or visit their website at clerk.kanecountyil.gov.

Election forms are also available online at the Illinois State Board of Elections website at elections.il.gov or you can call 217-782-4141.

Candidates running for office are advised to consult with an attorney on specific questions regarding election codes, requirements, correct forms, the number of required voter signatures on petitions, circulation and filing dates, and other inquiries.

For more information regarding the packets or to make pickup arrangements, contact City Deputy Clerk Marzena Sheets at msheets@stcharlesil.gov or call 630-377-4422.