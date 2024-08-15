St. Charles Park District has four commission seats up for April election

The St. Charles Park District is looking for candidates to run for board commissioner next April.

The St. Charles Park District will have four board commissioner seats up for election in the April 2025 consolidated race.

The election for office of Commissioner of the St. Charles Park District Board is on April 1, 2025, when potential candidates can vie for four seats, each with four-year a term.

Potential candidates may now pick up election information packets at the Baker Community Center, located at 101 S. Second St. in St. Charles during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Candidates may begin circulating petitions on Aug. 20. Petitions should be filed with Jenny Santos between Nov. 12 and 18 at the Baker Community Center during business hours.

Candidates must be residents of the St. Charles Park District.

Park board commissioners do not receive any compensation, are expected to serve on committees and attend a minimum of two to three meetings each month. Commissioners are also assigned to represent the Park District as liaisons to various nonprofit groups and organizations.

Candidates who seek office are urged to consult with an attorney on specific questions they might have.

For more information, visit the election website at elections.il.gov or call the State Board of Elections at 217-782-4141.