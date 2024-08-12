Sugar Grove Chamber of Commerce awards two local businesses with 2024 Community Pioneering Spirit Award

People enjoy themselves the 2024 Sugar Grove Corn Boil on Friday, July 26, 2024. Sugar Grove Chamber of Commerce President Jackie Link announced the recipients of the 2024 Community Pioneering Spirit Award at the event on Saturday, July 27. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

The Sugar Grove Chamber of Commerce and Industry awarded two Sugar Grove businesses with the 2024 Community Pioneering Spirit Award.

The award recognizes individuals, groups or businesses dedicated to contributing and improving the Sugar Grove community, according to a news release from the chamber.

On July 27, at the Sugar Grove Corn Boil, Chamber President Jackie Link announced Sugar Grove Ace/Sugar Grove Pet Supply and Paisano’s Pizza & Grill as the recipients.

The businesses won the award based on their community efforts, such as their support of Sugar Grove/Kaneland events, programs, fundraising efforts, civic groups and youth programs. They are also supporters of Kaneland School District 302 and the Sugar Grove Corn Boil and chamber, according to the release.

They have demonstrated volunteerism, as well as shown community and financial support, according to the release.

To make a nomination for next year’s award, email info@sugargrovechamber.org.