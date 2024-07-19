Sugar Grove Corn Boil is back for summer fun July 25-28

Ella (8) and Ben (10) Polanski of Naperville, enjoy ears of corn at the Sugar Grove Corn Boil on Saturday, July 22, 2023 in Sugar Grove. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

One of the most anticipated events of the summer in Sugar Grove and surrounding communities returns July 25.

The annual Sugar Grove Corn Boil, a summertime tradition for over 50 years, runs through July 28 at Volunteer Park.

The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday, with the carnival until 10 p.m., and food trucks and the beer garden will also be open. Live music from Fortunate Sons begins at 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, July 26, the events begins at 4 p.m. with corn, food and the beer tent. The carnival runs from 5 to 11 p.m. The opening parade and ceremony begin at 5 p.m., followed by Bingo from 5 to 10 p.m. Strung Out Chicago, Fresh Hops and Jimmy Nick and Don’t Tell Mama will provide musical entertainment throughout the evening.

The event continues for a full day on Saturday, as the festival runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The beer tent opens at noon and Bingo begins at 1 p.m. Live music kicks off at 5 p.m. from Serendipity, followed by Liv Hatfield and then Beatles tribute band American English. The evening ends with the Bob Bohler Memorial Fireworks Show.

New this year is the first annual Cornhole Tournament at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 27, near the VIP tent. A $250 cash prize is up for grabs. Make sure to register by 1 p.m. that day to participate.

Sunday events open with the carnival at noon, and the food and craft vendors open at 11 a.m. Beer tent opens at noon, and Bingo runs from noon to 6 p.m. The music begins bright and early with a DJ at 9 a.m., as the car show kicks off.

Mad Science demos begin at noon on the Main Stage, followed by The Duke band at 1 p.m. The car show winners will be announced at 2 p.m. and the festival entertainment wraps up with The Chain at 3:30 p.m.

The 2024 Craft and Vendor Market will take place Saturday, July 27 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 28th from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The free festival started in 1967 as a fundraiser for the Sugar Grove Young Adults Club. As the event grew, the Sugar Grove Corn Boil, NFP was created. This year marks the 54th Corn Boil, as the event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

For more information about the Sugar Grove Corn Boil, visit https://sugargrovecornboil.org/ or their Facebook page.