Kane voters to receive application for permanent vote by mail

Mary Beth McLain of Batavia is shown how to use the new Hart Verity Duo voting equipment by Kane County Deputy Clerk Jim Morefield during a demonstration hosted by the Kane County Clerk’s Office at the Batavia Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. The Clerk's Office recently mailed out applications so voters may choose to be permanently on vote by mail status. (Sandy Bressner)

Every registered voter in Kane County should receive an envelope from the clerk’s office containing an application for permanent vote-by-mail status, Kane County Clerk John Cunningham said in a news release.

“You may apply to permanently be placed on vote-by-mail status using the attached application,” also contains other information about the Nov. 5 general election, according to the mailing.

State law requires that all registered voters receive this application for permanent vote-by-mail status not more than 90 days nor less than 45 days before a general election, according to the release.

“My office has received calls from voters asking about the permanent vote-by-mail application. This is only an application to receive a vote by mail ballot, not an actual vote-by-mail ballot,” Cunningham said in the release.

“The state legislature passed a law requiring my office to mail a notice and a permanent Vote-by-Mail application to all registered voters – except those who have already requested permanent vote-by-mail status and those who have submitted a written request to be removed from the list,” Cunningham said in the release. “Some households might receive more than one application because the law requires us to send an application to every registered voter.”

Only one vote by mail ballot will be mailed to a single registered voter who has requested the ballot, no matter how many applications are received.

Vote-by-mail ballots are only mailed to registered voters who request them. Per state law, vote-by-mail ballots will not be mailed until Sept. 26.

Voters who wish to receive vote by mail ballots for this election and all future elections can be placed on permanent vote-by-mail status by completing, signing and bring or mail the application to the Kane County Clerk’s Office, 719 S. Batavia Ave. Bldg. B, Geneva, 60134.

Voters might receive other vote-by-mail applications in the mail, as state law does not prohibit candidates or parties from sending them, according to the release.

Voters are asked to return only the application sent by the Clerk’s Office so that it is mailed directly there and not to a candidate or political party.

A returned vote-by-mail ballot is accepted by the Clerk’s Office only after the voter’s signature is verified by a bipartisan team of election judges, according to the release.

More information about the Nov. 5 general election is available on the Clerk’s website.

Voters can also follow the Clerk’s Office on social media, on Facebook at @kanecountyclerk and X at @KaneCoILClerk.