Iroquois Theatre Fire history to be presented at St. Charles Library

The St. Charles Public Library is now an historic landmark. At Monday's St. Charles City Council meeting, aldermen approved the historic landmark designation for the library. The original Carnegie Library building at the corner of Main Street and Fifth Avenue was built in 1908. The building was last expanded in 1988 with a two-story addition. (Photo provided)

A history of the Iroquois Theatre fire will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the St. Charles Public Library, 1 S. Sixth Ave., St. Charles.

The theater caught fire on Dec. 30, 1903, when more than 2,000 people were inside. More than 600 died.

Executive Director of the Iroquois Theatre Fire Historical Society, Caron Brennan, will share stories of the victims, survivors and responders, according to a news release.

Brennan will discuss the impact the fire had on public safety, including laws requiring theaters to have outward-opening doors that remain unlocked, exit lights, automatic sprinklers, fire alarm systems, and flame resistant scenery, props and curtains.

Register online at scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.