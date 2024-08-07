Geneva eateries Foxfire, Copper Fox co-owner Curt Gulbro dies at 82

Curt (left) and his son, K.C. Gulbro, own the Copper Fox banquet hall and Foxfire restaurant in Geneva. Curt Gulbro died Sunday, Aug. 4 at age 82. (Photo provided by K.C. Gulbro)

Curt Gulbro, co-owner of Foxfire restaurant and the Copper Fox banquet hall in Geneva, died Sunday, Aug. 4 at Greenfields of Geneva, according to an obituary and social media.

He was 82.

According to a Facebook post by his son K.C. Gulbro, chef and co-owner of the businesses with his father, the elder Gulbro died unexpectedly.

“We are still in shock and grieving from it all,” the post stated. “My dad told me, ‘Do not be sad when someone you love passes away because a piece of them will live on with you, and those they have touched along the way.’ Curt was an amazing man who had never met a stranger. Quick with a joke and a smile, Curt could tell a story like no other and had a heart as big as the moon.”

Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State St., Geneva.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9 at Grace Lutheran Church, 780 S. Bartlett Road, Streamwood, Rev. Paul Cutler officiating. A reception will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Copper Fox, 477 S. Third St., Geneva.

Burial will be private.