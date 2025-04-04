Kane Health Dept. launches new mental health campaign

The Kane County Health Department is launching a new mental health campaign, “Connect with Kane: Learn, Grow, Thrive,” which aims to raise awareness, reduce stigma and promote access to mental health and substance use services, officials announced in a news release.

The yearlong campaign will provide resources for residents. These include myths and facts about mental health, how to access care in the community, affordability strategies and tools to support family and friends in prioritizing their own mental health, according to the release.

The cornerstone of the campaign is a free website, Behavioral Health 360, available online at kanehealth.com, which will serve as an education and resource hub, according to the release.

It will include hundreds of screening and assessment tools, informational articles and self-help guides on range of topics and be a resource guide of local Kane County based providers.

“While the reasons behind the increased need for mental health services may be complex, the trends are clear,” Health Department Executive Director Michael Isaacson said in the release. “Residents are reporting increasing levels of stress, anxiety, and other challenges that can be indicators of mood disorders.”

Mental health concerns surged since the COVID-19 pandemic, with Kane County seeing a 31% increase in adult depression rates from 2020 to 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

An increase in adult depression rates in the U.S., Illinois and Kane County according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Suicide mortality rates are up over the same period, according to the Kane County Coroner:

2020 - 42

2021 - 46

2022 - 48

2023 - 38

Also according to the coroner, overdose deaths:

2019 - 55

2020 - 64

2021 - 78

2022 - 78

2023 - 71

While overdose deaths have declined since 2021, they remain above pre-pandemic levels.

“This year, the Health Department plans to double down on communications around mental health to inform residents about the importance of this aspect of health and all the different resources available to access help for themselves and their loved ones,” Isaacson said in the release.

Toolkits for community partners will focus on combatting stigma, connecting people with professional care or self-help options, and fostering a supportive environment, according to the release.

Over the course of the year, the department will focus on key issues like youth mental health, suicide prevention, substance use treatment and harm reduction.

“Mental health is every bit as important as physical health. It impacts how we sleep, build relationships, make decisions, cope with stress and contribute to our communities,” Isaacson said in the release. “The bottom line is this: improving understanding and access to mental health services can save lives and is the right thing to do.”

Research also shows that mental health and substance use issues impact everyone regardless of race, income level, gender or social status.

“Mental health and substance use impact more than individuals and families, they have a huge impact on entire communities,” president and CEO of the Association for Individual Development Lore Baker said in the release.

The Association for Individual Development serves people with disabilities, but also provides behavioral health and crisis care services.

“When children and teens are struggling, it impacts their school performance and learning; for adults, mental health issues can significantly impact work performance and productivity,” Baker said in the release.

Amber Peters, Executive Director, Elgin Partnership for Early Learning, said the “Connect with Kane: Learn, Grow, Thrive,” campaign is important for residents.

“We want people to know that effective treatments are available, and cost should not be a barrier to care. Equally important, mental health care includes prevention and wellness opportunities,” Peters said in the release. “There are steps individuals can take to build resilience and reduce the risk of developing mental health challenges.”

The Health Department is also committed to making mental health care accessible. Most insurance plans, including Medicaid and Medicare, cover services and many providers offer free or low-cost care. For help, call 331-312-0060 or email garciatoni@kanecountyil.gov.

In 2023, the Kane County Board allocated nearly $10.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Health Department for the mental health project, records show.