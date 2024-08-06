No injuries reported in car vs. house crash Tuesday morning in Batavia

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

An Aurora man faces multiple citations after Batavia police responded to reports of a traffic crash early Tuesday morning.

According to a Batavia Police Department news release, police responded at 4:09 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, to a vehicle crash in the front yard of a residence in the 300 block of Pine Street, near the intersection with Prairie Street.

According to the release, a 22-year-old Aurora man driving a 2023 Hyundai Elantra allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection, failed to turn at the T-intersection and his vehicle struck a residential home.

The man sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the report. The Aurora man was the car’s only occupant, and no people inside the home were injured, according to the report.

The police charged the man with three citations: DUI drugs, a misdemeanor, along with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and disobeying a traffic control device, both petty offenses.