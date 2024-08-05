National Night Out returns to Kane County Tuesday evening

Kane County Sgt. Nick Wolf holds Ike, a 15-week-old Malinois puppy during the Kane County Sheriff’s Office National Night Out event in St. Charles on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@sha)

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office will host the annual National Night Out event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6 in St. Charles.

The free event will feature emergency vehicles from several law enforcement and emergency response agencies in Kane County including a helicopter that will take guests for rides as well as fair games, rides and more at 37W755 Route 38.

Kane County law enforcement agencies will be showcasing all of their divisions and specialties, including the drone team, K9 unit, S.W.A.T team, bomb unit, the Mounted Patrol and more.

There will also be a DJ, photo booth, bounce houses, cotton candy, snow cones, and free hot dogs for the first 1,000 attendees.

Guests should enter off of Peck Road as the entrance from Route 38 will be closed for safety. All parking will be in the west lot of the Judicial Center.

The community-building event began nationally in 1984 and will take place in several other Illinois communities on Aug. 6.