ECC’s Project Backpack to distribute 1,840 backpacks, school supplies

Project Backpack volunteer Tammy Ray unloads brand new backpacks at Elgin Community College. Over 1,500 backpacks will be distributed to area students in need. (Sandy Bressner)

The backpacks were lifted out of the boxes, some light gray with aqua patterns, others sported bright green and yellow or solid purple colors.

At the head of the assembly line, Amy Kancler, Liz Kotwas and Destiny Guevara pulled off the backpacks’ clear wrap and passed them down. A dozen other volunteers began putting in bags of helpful mental health information, stickers with uplifting messages – and stress balls.

That’s the first part.

Then the school supplies follow.

Over three days this week – from Tuesday to Thursday – 117 volunteers sorted and packed 1,840 donated backpacks for distribution on Saturday at Elgin Community College, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin.

This is Elgin Community College’s 15th year of Project Backpack, providing school supplies directly to students in need.

Volunteer Rick Green (center) directs some of the other volunteers as part of Project Backpack at Elgin Community College. Over 1,500 backpacks will be distributed to area students in need. (Sandy Bressner)

“I’ve been here the whole 15 years,” said Tammy Ray of Sleepy Hollow. “My leadership committee, we work all year on this.”

The coordination, planning and work is all worth it, she said.

“I think probably that motivation behind the year-long work is the day of the event,” Ray said, “Seeing the faces of the families and the faces of the children – and it’s not just the children, it’s the impact that it has on the families and the appreciation for it. Once you see that, and feel that – we have many volunteers who say, ‘I’ll be back next year.’”

In 15 years, Project Backpack has supported approximately 22,000 students with school supplies.

“We get better at this every year. We learn every year and get a little bit better on what makes a difference for the families,” Ray said. “And one of the things that I’m most excited that they’ve added is the activity fair. We have activities for the kids ... It’s a fun fair, and that is what adds to the excitement.”

Activities for the day-of include the Gail Borden Library Bookmobile, a fire truck tour and face painting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Building J, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin, and outside of Building C. Backpacks are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, one per student.

While Elgin District U46 provides school supplies directly to its kindergarten through fifth grade students, all the other backpacks will get supplies appropriate for elementary school, middle school, high school and college, said Rick Green, volunteer coordinator and a member of the ECC Foundation Board.

Green said the backpacks are for school districts within the Community College District 509. Students must provide proof of residence for fall 2024 enrollment in Elgin U-46, Algonquin District 300, Central District 301, St. Charles District 303, Keeneyville District 20 or ECC.

The college received approximately $16,000 in donations and grants to cover the cost of Project Backpack, not including money carried over from last year, college spokeswoman Maggie Wright stated in an email.

The Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley provided a $5,000 grant; Comcast gave a $1,500 grant; and Sam’s Club through Walmart/Sam’s Club Foundation gave a $500 grant, she said via email.

In addition to the college, Project Backpack partners also with the Elgin Community College Faculty Association, the Elgin Community College Pension Plan Participants, the Kane County Regional Office of Education, the Kane County Teachers Credit Union and Elgin District U-46.

To support Project Backpack, donations are accepted online at project-backpack.elgin.

More information is available online or by calling the ECC Student Life Office at 847-214-7370.

For more information in Spanish, call 847-888-5000, ext. 5039.

Para información en Español, llame 847-888-5000, extensión 5039.