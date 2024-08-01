Removal work to begin on Carpentersville Dam on Fox River

The Carpentersville Dam on the Fox River will be removed with the help of a $2 million state grant this year. (Rick West)

After almost 10 years of planning, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources formally approved a contract to remove the Carpentersville Dam, part of the Fox River Shores Forest Preserve, officials announced in a news release.

Removal is expected to begin as early as late August.

The IDNR approved a dam removal contract July 2. The Kane County Forest Preserve Commission followed with approval of the contract on July 9, according to the release.

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County owns Carpentersville Dam, as well as nearly all of the shoreline for 2.5 miles upstream.

“It took some time to get here, but taking Carpentersville Dam out will be a huge benefit for both recreation and for conservation,” Forest Preserve Executive Director Benjamin Haberthur said in the release.

The dam’s removal will begin healing the Fox River and restoring the natural riverine resource, he said in the release.

“Once the dam is removed, the Fox River will be free-flowing from Algonquin all the way down to Elgin,” Haberthur said in the release. “This will allow the public to safely boat, kayak or canoe in this area, without the safety concerns of the dam, and/or having to portage around it. We’ll also see the health of the Fox River improve. Fish and other aquatic wildlife will be able to swim freely.”

The number of fish species and the total number of fish will likely increase, as they have after other dam removals, Haberthur said in the release.

“Natural water flow will flush out sediment, reduce conditions that promote the growth of algae and other bacteria, and decrease water temperature,” Haberthur said in the release.

The Carpentersville Dam is the dam owned by the Forest Preserve District on the Fox River.

The District plans to mark the occasion with a ribbon-tying ceremony – as opposed to a ribbon-cutting ceremony – symbolizing the reconnecting of the river.

A date is still to be determined for the celebration, according to the release.

When agreed to by the owners, IDNR has been removing dams throughout the state, in favor of restoring water quality and improving public safety.

With the Fox River no longer used as an industrial corridor, the Forest Preserve District began seeking grants for removal of the concrete dam structure, years ago.

In 2015, the Forest Preserve District signed an intergovernmental agreement with IDNR to remove both Carpentersville Dam at Fox River Shores in Carpentersville, and the Fabyan Causeway at Fabyan Forest Preserve in Geneva.

The IDNR agreed to pay for engineering and removal of both dams, with total costs capped at $3.5 million.

Anticipated to be multi-year projects due to their complexity, the Fabyan Causeway removal project was scheduled first, and completed in November 2019, at a cost of about $1.4 million.

The Carpentersville Dam project followed in late 2019. However, due to multiple rounds of permitting, engineering, regulatory approvals and bidding, as well as the pandemic, the project took longer to finalize, according to the release.

“Projects involving water are always more complicated, and one of this magnitude required much more in the way of regulatory coordination,” Jennifer Rooks-Lopez said in the release.

Rooks-Lopez is Chief of Planning & Land Management with the Forest Preserve District.

“We initially engineered the Carpentersville dam-removal project to be done while diverting all of the water. However, the cost for that was prohibitive,” Rooks-Lopez said in the release. “As IDNR is funding this entire project, we re-engineered it to be done within the water, so that it would be less expensive. The Forest Preserve District then sought approvals for the changed approach.”

The project has now been fully vetted and approved with permits issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, IDNR Water Resources, Kane-DuPage Soil & Water Conservation District and Kane County Water Resources.

Additionally, vendors were prequalified by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“We’re happy to finally be able to move forward with this important project,” Rooks-Lopez said in the release.

More information on the Forest Preserve District or Carpentersville Dam, is available online at www.kaneforest.com.

Dam removals in other Kane County communities are pending.