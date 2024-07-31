Kane Clerk seeks judges, poll workers for Nov. 5 election

Election Judge Christian Pilapil of St. Charles helps a voter in the General Primary Election at the Baker Community Center in St. Charles on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Kane County Clerk John Cunningham is urging residents to consider becoming an election judge or poll worker for the Nov. 5, 2024 general election. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Kane County Clerk John Cunningham is seeking county residents to apply to be election judges in the Nov. 5 general election during its outreach Thursday, Aug. 1 for National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission designated Aug. 1 as a day of action meant to assist poll worker recruitment efforts in communities across the country, according to a news release. The day was established in 2020 to inspire civic engagement by encouraging people to sign up to be poll workers.

“Election judges and other poll workers are necessary for successful elections,” Cunningham stated in the release.

“We literally could not conduct elections without the hardworking election judges who play such a vital role in the process,” Cunningham stated in the release. “In the last few years, they have faced many challenges including a pandemic, historic voter turnout, and inclement weather, but our judges show up to work and help facilitate efficient, secure and transparent elections in Kane County.”

The Nov. 5 election is a state holiday in Illinois, providing additional opportunities for residents who have the day off from work and school to participate as election judges.

Judges receive $250 for working Election Day.

Information about how to apply to be an election judge, the requirements and training can be found at clerk.kanecountyil.gov or by calling 630-232-5990.

Students are also encouraged to sign up to become election judges to have a chance to help promote democracy in their communities.

Requirements for student judges can be found at clerk.kanecountyil.gov.

“I encourage all Kane County residents to consider joining our team as an election judge for the November election,” Cunningham stated in the release.

“I have spent most of life serving the public, and it truly is an honor to play a small part in facilitating democratic elections where citizens have the right and privilege to vote. I further would like to encourage students, teachers, and government employees who will have the day off on November 5 to take advantage of the opportunity and serve as election judges,” Cunningham stated in the release.

More information about the Nov. 5 election is available at clerk.kanecountyil/gov/elections.

The Clerk’s Office is on social media, on Facebook at @kanecountyclerk and X at @KaneCoILClerk.