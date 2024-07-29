War on Wheels: CASA Kane County bike ride to support foster care children

Flyer for CASA Kane County's War on Wheels: Cruisin' for CASA Kane County bike ride set to take place Sunday, Sept. 8, at Sammy’s Bikes, 602 S. First St., St. Charles. (Provided by CASA Kane County)

CASA Kane County will host its War on Wheels: Cruisin’ for CASA Kane County bike ride, on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Sammy’s Bikes, 602 S. First St., St. Charles.

There will be three routes for cyclists of all skill levels. The 65-mile route will depart at 7 a.m., the 35-mile route will depart at 9 a.m. and the 10-mile route will depart at 10:30 a.m. All riders will arrive back at Sammy’s at noon.

CASA aims to raise $100,000 through this event to help children in the foster care system and find them safe, permanent homes, according to a news release from CASA.

CASA Kane County will host its its War on Wheels: Cruisin' for CASA Kane County bike ride on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Sammy’s Bikes, 602 S. First St., St. Charles. There will be three different routes available for riders of all skill levels. (Provided by CASA Kane County)

Riders will have the opportunity to mingle, share their experiences and enjoy a variety of complimentary bites and refreshments provided by an onsite food truck, according to the release.

Glen Galloway, owner of Galloway Consolidated Holdings and founder of War on Wheels, and his wife, Debra Galloway, are sponsoring the event. They are passionate about supporting local causes and aim to shed light on the challenges faced by foster children, Glen Galloway said in the release.

Ride registration ranges from $25 to $100 depending on the ride’s length.

There will be hydration stations along each route, and Sammy’s can help with minor bike repairs during the event, according to the release.

For more information, visit secure.qgiv.com/for/casakanecounty/event/cruisinforcasa/.