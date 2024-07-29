ECC prepares for Project Backpack for students in need

Elgin Community College and its partners are preparing for Project Backpack, a community-based initiative that collects and distributes school supplies to students in need in the area, officials announced in a news release.

The school supply giveaway event is back in person this year and will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, in the Building J Spartan Events Center, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin.

The event will also take place outside of Building C in the Green Space on the campus.

“Each year, the Project Backpack Committee comes together to help our community youth,” Amybeth Maurer said in the release. Maurer is assistant dean of student experience and engagement.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with local school districts to distribute supplies directly to families so they are prepared and confident when the school year begins,” Maurer said in the release.

Project Backpack is celebrating its 15th year and approximately 22,000 students have benefitted from the program.

Backpacks pre-filled with school supplies are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of one backpack per student, according to the release.

Those interested in volunteering for a shift during the backpack packing days on Tuesday, July 30 through Thursday, Aug. 1, or during the event, can register online at project-backpack.elgin.edu.

Students who provide proof of residence for fall 2024 enrollment in Elgin U-46, Algonquin School District 300, Central School District 301, St. Charles School District 303, Keeneyville SchoolDistrict 20 or at ECC are eligible to receive free backpacks, according to the release.

A range of community agencies, interactive activities, and services will also be available at the event to share information and help residents.

Attendees can get their faces painted, visit the mobile library or tour a firetruck.

Project Backpack partners with Elgin Community College are the Elgin Community College Faculty Association, the Elgin Community College Pension Plan Participants, the Kane County Regional Office of Education, the Kane County Teachers Credit Union and Elgin District U-46.

More information is available online or by calling the ECC Student Life Office at 847-214-7370.

For more information in Spanish, call 847-888-5000, ext. 5039.

Para información en Español, llame 847-888-5000, extensión 5039.