St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek eyes reelection in 2025

With her official bid to run for reelection in 2025 yet to be announced, St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek released a flier on July 24 advertising her first campaign event “Lagers for Lora,” where she intends to make the official announcement.

Vitek was elected Mayor in 2021 when she defeated 5th Ward Alderman Maureen Lewis by a margin of over six percent of the vote totals, and her current term is set to expire 2025. Prior to running for Mayor, Vitek had served as 4th Ward alderperson since 2017.

Vitek said her platform has always been one of positive energy, excitement and progress, made evident by the economic growth, beautification and increase in visitors she has helped drive in her time serving as an alderperson and as Mayor.

Vitek said while serving as a public official for the past seven years, she has played a part in several major projects to improve the city, including the completion of the First Street Plaza, the Whole Foods currently in development, the new Fox Haven Square development currently in planning, and is excited to keep the progress rolling for another four years.

Vitek said her life has always been about public service, and her decisions to run for alderperson and Mayor have never been about herself.

“I have enjoyed working with the city, state, county and current City Council to get these projects completed and I am looking forward to continuing those partnerships,” Vitek said. “It has always been about making St. Charles a great place for everyone who lives here, so they can run a successful business, raise a family or just have a great place to live and for people to visit.”

“Lagers for Lora” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Pollyana Brewing Company located at 106 S Riverside Ave. in St. Charles.

Attendees will hear from Vitek as well as special guests, and can enjoy beverages from the brewery and food from Stadium Street Eats food truck. Vitek said along with her official announcement, at the event she plans to detail her campaign platform, goals and vision for the next four years.

Those wishing to attend should RSVP by Aug. 12 by emailing vitekformayor@gmail.com. Those wishing to contribute to the campaign but are unable to attend the event can mail checks to Citizens for Lora Vitek at 1126 S. Sixth St. in St. Charles.