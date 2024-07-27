Association for Individual Development to host benefit auction in St. Charles

Association for Individual Development will host an “All Hallow’s Eve” benefit auction to raise money for individuals with developmental, behavioral and crisis needs on Oct. 17, 2024, at the Q Center located at 1405 N. Fifth Ave. in St. Charles. (Provided by the Association for Individual Development)

Guests will have the chance to bid on unique items and participate in raffles, games and contests throughout the evening like a Halloween costume contest, all while raising money for a good cause.

AID is aiming to raise $200,000 at this event which will benefit over 5,200 individuals currently receiving AID services.

Guests can also purchase raffle tickets to enter for a chance to win baskets filled with fun and useful items at the event. Raffle tickets will go on sale in August and raffle basket winners will not be required to attend the event.

Event tickets and raffle tickets will be available for purchase online at AIDcares.org/Auction.

AID was founded in Aurora in 1961 and provides programs and services for individuals with developmental disabilities, mental health and crisis needs across Kane, Kendall, DeKalb, DuPage, Will, McHenry and suburban Cook County communities.

It has since grown to serve 5,200 children and adults in 2023, and services have expanded to include community outreach, affordable housing, victim services and more.

To learn more about AID visit www.aidcares.org.