Verlo Mattress of St. Charles helping Lazarus House guests

Verlo Mattress in St. Charles has established an ongoing charitable donation program to support the guests of Lazarus House, a non-profit organization that provides shelter and services to those experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness in Kane County, the company announced in a news release.

The donation is intended to help guests of Lazarus House as they transition back to independent living.

For every 10 locally made mattresses sold, Verlo Mattress of St. Charles, 2682 E. Main St., will donate one to a guest of Lazarus House through a voucher, according to the release.

“After seeing the impact of our initial, one-time donation of three mattresses to Lazarus House guests, this just felt like the right thing to do for our community,” Tommy Stetter said in a news release. Stetter is General Manager and co-owner of the St. Charles store.

Verlo Mattress will coordinate with Lazarus House and provide a free mattress voucher for every 10 mattresses sold.

Lazarus House guests can take their free mattress voucher to the Verlo Mattress and do a comfort fitting to ensure they select the right mattress for their needs.

“We didn’t want to just donate a mattress,” Stetter said in the release. “We wanted Lazarus House guests to experience Verlo as any customer would, and that means picking out the comfort level that’s right for them.”

Verlo will then build the mattress in the St. Charles factory and have it ready in a week.

“It has been such a pleasure and enlightening experience working with Verlo Mattress of St. Charles,” Carlos Gonzalez-Menez said in the release.

Gonzalez-Menez is the donor relations and communications coordinator for Lazarus House.

“Verlo has been gracious every step of the way in developing this partnership that benefits our neighbors returning to independence,” Gonzalez-Menez said in the release. “Lazarus House is grateful for their support as we strongly believe in the power of community-based support honoring the dignity of all. Nothing says dignity quite like a custom mattress to lay your head on every night in your new home.”