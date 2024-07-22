Geneva’s East Side Drive, Division Street recommended as 4-way stop

A traffic study recommended that Division Street and East Side Drive in Geneva be a four-way stop. Currently, Division Street traffic stops for through traffic from East Side Drive. The intersection has had 23 crashes from 2019 to 2023. (Provided by City of Geneva)

Acting as the Committee of the Whole, Geneva alderpersons July 15 recommended approval of an ordinance for a four-way stop at Division Street and East Side Drive after a study showed there were 23 vehicle crashes from 2019 to 2023.

Division Street traffic stops for through traffic from East Side Drive, according to a traffic engineering study by WBK Engineering LLC of St. Charles.

The recommendation was based on a traffic study at the request of St. Charles police because of driving complaints and crashes north of the intersection, Geneva City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said.

Geneva has jurisdiction for that intersection, Dawkins said.

“WBK was hired to conduct this study,” Dawkins said. “WBK determined that the intersection of Division Street and East Side Drive should be controlled by a four-way stop – the primary reason being accident history at the intersection that is correctable by the installation of stop signs for northbound and southbound Eastside Drive.”

The study showed peak traffic volume time was 5 p.m. with 225 vehicles coming through on Division Street and 482 on East Side Drive.

“Of the 23 total crashes reported, 21 or 91% were described as angle crashes,” according to the study. “These crashes consisted of right-turn and left-turn collisions as well as right-angle collisions. Therefore, these crashes are susceptible to correction by a multi-way stop intersection.”

The study also noted that the curve on East Side Drive hinders the view of motorists on Division Street. The study recommended signs along the north leg of East Side Drive be installed to alert drivers that an intersection is approaching and to expect crossing traffic.

Third Ward Alderperson Dean Kilburg said the traffic study was done March 28 when school was out for spring break.

“That would have had a huge influence on both morning traffic and afternoon traffic,” Kilburg said. “I’m wondering if that gives us the level of data to really make this decision now. I’m not opposed to it, but I’m just saying it seems like it was a most inopportune time to try to take a traffic study.”

Dawkins said she didn’t know why that date was selected.

“I think I would only have pause for concern if the study came back and did not warrant a stop sign installation there,” Dawkins said. “But since it warrants a stop sign, I think only increased traffic would further support that case. So in that regard, I don’t think there’s reason to be concerned.”

Third Ward Alderperson Becky Hruby said it was a great point that the study was done during spring break.

“And we should be aware of that on any future projects for holiday weekends where we know traffic is exceptionally light or heavy or people are gone,” Hruby said. “Just something to be aware of. Just pay attention to our school calendars in particular.”

The cost of the additional stop signs and installation is $500, according to the board packet.

The Committee of the Whole voted unanimously 10-0 to recommend approval. The City Council will take final action.