Kane Health Department gives out free naloxone to stop overdose deaths

The Kane County Health Department is distributing a free medication, naloxone, to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, officials announced in a news release.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office reported there were 71 opioid-related deaths in 2023.

“It is vitally important that people have access to this life-saving medication,” Health Department Executive Director Michael Isaacson said.

“Deaths from overdose and fentanyl have been on the rise for years, and the distribution of naloxone has been proven to save lives” Isaacson said in the release. “We believe all people matter, and all people deserve to live a healthy life. By distributing this medication for free, we’re hoping to save lives and give people a chance to overcome the challenges they may have.”

Naloxone is an opioid antagonist – meaning that it binds to opioid receptors and can reverse and block the effects of other opioids, such as heroin, morphine and oxycodone.

Approved by the Food and Drug Administration, naloxone is administered in a two-dose nasal spray that can help reverse an opioid overdose, even when the opioid was used in combination with sedatives or stimulants, according to the Safe Project website www.safeproject.us.

Anyone can be trained to use naloxone to reverse the effects of an overdose. Non-medical professionals can administer naloxone to an individual experiencing opioid overdose. The Safe Project, and the Kane County Health Department websites, www.kanehealth.com, also offer training videos on how to use naloxone to reverse the effects of an overdose.

Naloxone can restore normal breathing within two to three minutes in a person whose breathing has slowed, or even stopped, as a result of an opioid overdose. Naloxone won’t harm someone if they’re overdosing on drugs other than opioids, according to the release.

After administering naloxone, 911 should be called and stay with the patient until emergency help arrives. The patient should receive medical attention as soon as possible after receiving naloxone, because naloxone is a temporary treatment and its effects do not last long, according to the release.

“Naloxone offers a safe and easy method of saving people from potential death from overdose,” Isaacson said in the release. “We encourage people to contact our Kane County partner organizations for naloxone and have it on hand if needed in an emergency. It’s free, effective, and can save lives.”

Free naloxone is available at these locations

• Campton Hills Police Department, 630-584-4242

• Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, 224-833-2557

• Tri City Health Partnership, 630- 377-9277, 318 Walnut St., St. Charles

• Kane County Health Department lobby at 1240 N. Highland Ave., Aurora for pickup 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Simply Destinee Youth Center, 708-926-4979, 122 W. Downer Place, Suite 124, Aurora

Sites that also have free fentanyl test strips:

• Kane County Sheriff’s Office, 630-232-6840 – 24-hour free naloxone vending machine in the lobby at 37W755 Illinois Route 38, St. Charles

• Lighthouse Recovery, 630-940-2468 - 24-hour free outdoor naloxone vending machine at 210 S. Fifth St., and in the St. Charles Police Department lobby at 1515 W. Main St.

• Mutual Ground, 630-897-0084, 418 Oak Ave., Aurora

• Association for Individual Development, 630-966-4000, 309 W. New Indian Trail Court, Aurora

• Ecker Center for Behavioral Health, 847-695-0484, 1845 Grandstand Place, Elgin; Mathers Recovery Center, 847-462-6099, 420 Airport Road, C, Elgin

More information is available online at www.kanehealth.com.