St. Charles’ Veterans of the Vietnam War Memorial Post Office to host renaming ceremony Wednesday

The former East Side Station Post Office in St. Charles was renamed the Veterans of the Vietnam War Memorial Post Office in May, and a ceremony to make the change official will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16.

The public is invited to attend the renaming ceremony where a new plaque is expected to be unveiled at the post office at 616 E. Main St.

The new name was technically made official when the bill for the change was signed into law by President Joe Biden on May 7.

The bill was originally introduced last March by U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D–Schaumburg, who represents Illinois’ Eighth Congressional District, which passed the House of Representatives last October and the U.S. Senate this April.

Members of the St. Charles veterans posts will be in attendance as an honor guard at the ceremony and Mayor Lora Vitek, Krishnamoorthi, United States Postal Service officials and local veterans are also expected to be in attendance.