Chicago man arrested in Kane County on fentanyl possession, intent to deliver

A 41-year-old Chicago man was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver – 100.62 grams of fentanyl, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.
The Kane County Special Investigation Unit saw a silver Nissan SUV on I-88 near Dauberman Road in Elburn, exhibiting several lane violations about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, according to the release.
After deputies did a traffic stop, they identified Lanell Craft as the driver whose license was revoked for driving under the influence, according to the release.
Craft also had a prior conviction for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, according to the release.
After searching the vehicle, detectives found 100 grams of fentanyl hidden in a large tote under clothing, according to the release.
Craft was charged with a Class X felony, punishable by six to 30 years in prison, if convicted.
He is currently being held without bond in the Kane County jail, records show.