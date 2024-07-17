Chicago man arrested in Kane County on fentanyl possession, intent to deliver

A 41-year-old Chicago man was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver – 100.62 grams of fentanyl, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.

The Kane County Special Investigation Unit saw a silver Nissan SUV on I-88 near Dauberman Road in Elburn, exhibiting several lane violations about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, according to the release.

After deputies did a traffic stop, they identified Lanell Craft as the driver whose license was revoked for driving under the influence, according to the release.

The Kane County Special Investigation Unit found 100.62 grams of fentanyl in a motorist's car on Tuesday, July 16. The driver was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. (Provided by Kane County Sheriff's Office)

Craft also had a prior conviction for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, according to the release.

After searching the vehicle, detectives found 100 grams of fentanyl hidden in a large tote under clothing, according to the release.

Craft was charged with a Class X felony, punishable by six to 30 years in prison, if convicted.

He is currently being held without bond in the Kane County jail, records show.