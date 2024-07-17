Batavia’s Water Street, Fox River Trail detours changing

The City of Batavia completed another phase of the Wastewater Treatment Facility upgrade, however, detours on the Fox River Trail around the treatment facility will remain in effect on the west side of the Fox River.

The City of Batavia completed another phase of the Wastewater Treatment Facility upgrade at 400 Shumway Ave., allowing Water Street to be reopened for pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle traffic, while parts of Fox River Trail will remain closed.

Those traveling northbound on the west side of Fox River Trail will be directed west at Union Street, north on Water Street, east on First Street and south at Shumway Avenue back to Fox River Trail.

Those traveling southbound on the west side of Fox River Trail will have multiple options and should follow detour signage.

This fall, the portion of the Fox River Trail that was closed to accommodate the wastewater treatment facility upgrade will be re-routed to a path along Pamarco Drive.

For questions on this project, contact Batavia Wastewater Superintendent Zac Bonesz at zbonesz@bataviail.gov or call 630-454-2323.