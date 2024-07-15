Recovery Centers of America in St. Charles opens substance abuse program for young adults

Following years of public opposition to the project, an alcohol and drug treatment center has opened in the former boys school near Campton Hills. Recovery Centers of America has opened a facility at the site of the former Glenwood School for Boys at 41W400 Silver Glen Road in Campton Township. Neighbors had voiced concerns that the facility would have a negative effect on their neighborhoods and reduce property values. (Photo provided)

Recovery Centers of America St. Charles unveiled a new program “Changing Directions” on July 15, which provides substance abuse recovery and education for young adults age 18-25 battling addiction and mental health.

Changing Directions is hybrid intensive outpatient program that will educate and prepare young adults in Kane County on how to deal with substance abuse.

The program will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at RCA’s outpatient facility at 300 Cardinal Drive, Suite 280 in St. Charles. Participants can engage in in-person group sessions or participate virtually.

Recovery Centers of America staff cut the ribbon at their new outpatient facility at 300 Cardinal Drive in St. Charles on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Photo Provided by Recovery Centers of America)

The sessions are designed to address specific stressors that impact the mental health of young adults and provide tools to help participants stay sober as they transition into adulthood with support from peers who are going through the same struggle.

According to results from the 2021 survey by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the young adult population continues to be impacted by substance abuse.

The SAMHSA survey reported that nearly one in three adults and 46 percent of young adults ages 18 to 25 either had a substance use disorder or a mental illness in the past year, and over 13 percent of young adults suffered from both.

RCA’s outpatient facility also offers family support related to addiction as well as psychiatric services and medication-assisted therapy.

Other addiction services offered at RCA’s outpatient facility include their partial hospitalization programs, or extended day treatment, which is a moderate level of care for adults 18 and over. Partial hospitalization programs can support the prevention of an inpatient hospital stay or assist an individual’s is transition from inpatient treatment back to the community.

RCA also offers other intensive outpatient programs, or day treatments, for adults 18 and older, which allow patients to get the treatment necessary to maintain recovery while keeping outside commitments and responsibilities.

For more information, call 1-800-RECOVERY or visit the RCA website at recoverycentersofamerica.com.