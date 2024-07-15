Kane County sheriff, state’s attorney to ramp up security at political events

In a joint statement from the offices of the Kane County Sheriff and State’s Attorney on July 15, 2024, State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and Sheriff Ron Hain condemned the attempted assassination of former president Trump and vowed to enhance security at future political events in the county. (Sandy Bressner)

In response to the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a July 13 rally in Pennsylvania, the offices of Kane County state’s attorney and sheriff announced additional law enforcement will be patrolling all political events going forward.

In a joint statement on July 15, State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and Sheriff Ron Hain condemned the attempted assassination and vowed to enhance security at future political events in the county.

“We are horrified by the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump,” The statement read. “Political violence has no place in the United States, and we must all condemn this abhorrent act. In a democratic society, violence is never the answer. No one should have to risk their life to run for office, attend a political event, or advocate for a cause.”

“Our thoughts are with the former president and his family,” The statement continued. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Corey Comperatore, the brave firefighter who sacrificed his life to protect his loved ones. We also are praying for a swift recovery for the two individuals who were critically injured.”

To ensure the safety of our community, Kane County law enforcement will have extra patrols at every political event going forward, according to the statement.

“We must unite as a nation to denounce violence and promote a peaceful democratic process,” The statement concluded.