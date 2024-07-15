Batavia Woman’s Club to hold shopping event to fight hunger

Farmdog Flowers, 239 W. Wilson St., Batavia, will once again participate in the Passport to Batavia event to raise money for a Northern Illinois Food Bank truck to assist Batavia residents. (Provided)

The Batavia Woman’s Club will host a downtown shopping spree where participants can shop, enjoy a wine tasting and win prizes, all for a good cause.

The Passport to Downtown Batavia shopping event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 27. Proceeds from the event will be used to purchase a Northern Illinois Food Bank Truck filled with food to feed those going hungry in the Batavia community.

Participants will embark on a self-guided shopping spree featuring more than 10 downtown Batavia merchants, followed by a wine tasting and raffle. The passports will cost $25 and will come with a suggested route map and goody bag.

While shopping through the downtown, participants will collect stamps on their passports from each merchant they visit. For each stamp, shoppers will receive raffle ticket numbers for a chance to win prizes, including baskets and more Batavia shopping experiences, courtesy of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.

The shopping spree ends at the Geneva Winery and Tasting Room, where participants can relax and enjoy a wine tasting and snacks provided from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The raffle winners will also be announced at the winery.

Passports can be purchased in advance at bataviawomansclub.org/programs/passport-to-downtown-batavia-1 or at the Batavia Farmer’s market community tent from 8 a.m. to noon on July 27.

Participating Batavia merchants include the Boardwalk Shops, Batavia Chamber of Commerce, CaDo & Co., Fancy Nancy Charcuterie, Farmdog Flowers, Flyleaf Bakery Café, Geneva Winery, Healing Arts Metaphysical Center, Paula’s Couture Consignment, Red Hive Market, Reel Pro Video, Special Occasions and The Tea Tree Shop.

For more information visit the Batavia Woman’s Club website at bataviawomansclub.org or contact Bwc1892@gmail.com.