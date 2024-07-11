Kane County Sheriff’s Office hosting cadet program today in Batavia

The public is invited to join members of the Kane County Sheriff’s Cadet Program and deputies on Thursday July 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Batavia Chick-Fil-A at 185 N Randall Road.

Attendees will learn more about the Sheriff’s Office’s Cadet Program, K-9 Program and see one of their SWAT vehicles.

The cadet program provides first-hand experiences and insight into the operations of the department. Duties will include a wide-variety of assignments, like participating in patrol and investigations functions, as well as training, community involvement and office duties.

To be eligible for the program, participants must at least 17 years old but under 21 years old at the time of appointment, and must have graduated from high school, attained a GED or obtained home school certification through the Regional Superintendent of School, with a minimum GPA of 2.5.

Participants must also have a valid driver’s license, be a United States citizen, be in excellent physical condition with 20/20 vision, and of excellent moral character and personal integrity.

A polygraph and psychological examination will be required, in addition to a thorough background investigation, oral interview/examination, drug screen and employment physical.

Benefits include a beginning salary of $15 an hour, 50% tuition provided toward an associate degree in a related-field and part-time employment of up to 28 hours a week during the college school year.

Deputy sheriff cadets will gain entry-level deputy sheriff training to better prepare them for a career at the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. While employed as a deputy sheriff cadet, full-time attendance to a local community college will be reimbursed by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Learn more here at the Kane County Sheriff’s Office website at www.kanesheriff.com/Pages/Cadet-Program.aspx