Geneva chef gets to quarter finals in ‘Taste of Home’ competition

Carolyn O’Reilly, the Geneva chef in a national Favorite Chef culinary competition, just advanced to ninth place in the quarter finals to be on the cover of “Taste of Home” and win a $25,000 prize.

Voting continues at favchef.com.

She is also competing in Carla’s Choice, a plate presentation to be judged by Carla Hall, an acclaimed chef and host of “Chasing Flavor” on HBO.

“There are still two ways to win, Favorite Chef and Carla’s Choice,” O’Reilly said. “I have three weeks to submit it – starting now. Plate presentation is artwork. I’m trying to do my homework on what is going to catch her eye.”

As a winner, not only would O’Reilly be on the magazine cover, she would attend a New York gala with the James Beard Association.

If she wins the $25,000 prize, O’Reilly said she would put it toward setting up a space in Geneva’s downtown for her business, In No Thyme Restaurant Consulting.

The plate presentation food will be vegetables – that much O’Reilly knows already, based on what the Culinary Institute of America is promoting.

The institute’s Menus of Change summit held last month focused on 24 principles of healthy, sustainable menus through “plant-forward culinary strategies,” according to its website.

“It’s presenting vegetables as an entree – not as a side dish – any more,” O’Reilly said.

One example she knows of is a chef who grilled cauliflower and seasoned it so it tasted like steak, served with black eyed peas for protein and other vegetables so it was very colorful.

“I’m studying up on colors and different plate presentations,” O’Reilly said. “It’s nerve-wracking.”