Batavia Park District hosts scavenger hunt, free night at The Quarry in July

Patrons play in the water at the Batavia Park District’s Hall Quarry Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

July is National Park and Recreation Month, and the Batavia Park District will celebrate with a variety of activities for residents of all ages and abilities.

Parks and Recreation Month is an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association to get residents outdoors and explore the resources in their local parks. This year’s theme is “Where You Belong,” according to a news release from the park district.

Batavia Park District's mascot, Bruce the Spruce, will be part of several National Parks and Recreation Month activities in Batavia, such as the Bruce the Spruce Scavenger Hunt and the park district's Popsicles in the Park event. (Provided by Batavia Park District)

The park district invites community members to share their experiences, memories and stories about what parks and recreation mean to them through a variety of community events:

Bruce the Spruce Scavenger Hunt: Lasts from June 28 to July 31. Clues started being released June 28. Participants can find a letter card sheet on the park district’s National Park and Recreation Month page. Participants should fill out the sheet with each letter found. Once completed, they must bring letter cards to the Civic Center. By doing so, participants will be entered for a chance to win a prize.

Popsicles in the Park: Lasts from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 9. Bruce will be at Engstrom Park for a photo opportunity. Attendees can grab a popsicle and sticker and play fun games.

Windmill City Fest: From July 12 to 14, participants can enjoy a weekend outdoors with food and drinks, music, carnival rides, games and activities at the Batavia Riverwalk.

Illinois Unplugged: On Saturday, July 13, individuals can use the hashtag #BataviaUnplugged and post a picture of themselves doing their favorite outdoor activity around Batavia for a chance to win a prize. The deadline is noon Thursday, July 18. Visit UnplugIllinois.com for details.

How much candy is in the Jar: On Wednesday, July 17, individuals can visit the park district table at River Rhapsody and make their guess on how much candy is in the jar. Prizes will be awarded.

Free night at Hall Quarry Beach: From 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, participants can celebrate the end of the month with Bruce at a free night at Batavia's Hall Quarry Beach.

“July’s activities are the perfect opportunity for residents to not only explore our parks, but also learn how Batavia is stronger, more vibrant and resilient,” said Lori McDonald, assistant director of community recreation at the park district, in the release.

To learn more about Park and Recreation Month, visit bataviaparks.org or nrpa.org/July.

For more information on Batavia Park District programs and events, call 630-879-5235 or visit bataviaparks.org.