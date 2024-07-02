Applications now open to enter St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend

St. Charles’ annual Scarecrow Weekend will return from Oct. 11 to 13, 2024, in downtown St. Charles. (John Starks jstarks@dailyherald.)

St. Charles’ annual Scarecrow Weekend will return from Oct. 11 to 13 in downtown St. Charles, and those wishing to participate can apply now through Sept. 15.

The event is hosted by the St. Charles Business Alliance, and applications can be submitted through their website. Printable PDFs are also available online, and can be dropped off or mailed to the St. Charles Business Alliance at 2 E. Main St. by Sept. 15.

The categories for the Scarecrow Contest are as follows:

Mega/Mechanical Category – Open to all.

Clubs/Not-For-Profit/Schools Category – Open to all clubs, not-for-profits, and schools.

Individual Category – Open to all individuals and families not affiliated with a business or organization.

Business Category – Open to all businesses.

The prizes will be awarded for each category as follows:

Mega/Mechanical – First Place receives $500, second place receives $350, and third place receives $250

All other categories – First Place receives $200, second place receives $150, and third place receives $100.

Voting will take place in person during event hours.

For more information on Scarecrow Weekend, visit www.scarecrowfest.com. For other inquiries, contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.