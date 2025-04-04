Discover courage amid chaos during One Book, One Batavia at Batavia Public Library

It was a time that required cooperation, sacrifice and steely resolve.

Just saying the words “World War II” evokes powerful memories, grainy images from long-ago newsreels and hazy stories related by grandparents or great-grandparents.

This year’s One Book, One Batavia communitywide reading program brings home harrowing tales of international intrigue, resilience, courage and empowerment – uniting us in a different time that’s maybe not so distant.

New to One Book, One Batavia this year is an opportunity for residents from every age group to enjoy these exciting stories. The Batavia Public Library selected three books to unite us with one geared for adults, one for teens and one for children.

• Adult selection: “Good Night, Irene” by Luis Alberto Urrea

• Teen selection: “Salt to the Sea” by Ruta Sepetys

• Youth selection: “Allies” by Alan Gratz

In “Good Night, Irene,” we follow Irene Woodward, who has abandoned an abusive fiance in 1943 New York. She “enlists with the Red Cross and heads to Europe. She and Dorothy Dunford, a towering Midwesterner with a ferocious wit, are part of a group of women nicknamed Donut Dollies who command military vehicles … at the front lines, providing camaraderie and a taste of home that may be the only solace before troops head into battle.”

This communitywide reading experience is designed to spark conversations about the stories and their themes, as well as enrich our lives by exposing us to a variety of books and ideas.

To learn more about the companion books, “Salt to the Sea” and “Allies,” visit bataviapubliclibrary.org.

One Book, One Batavia is presented by the library and co-sponsored by the Friends of the Batavia Public Library. The Friends provide a substantial portion of the funding needed to host the endeavor with additional costs picked up by the library.

Librarians have created exciting programs to help immerse our community in these stories, bringing them to life in fascinating, delightful and wacky ways.

Visit bataviapubliclibrary.org or pick up a program guide in the library for more information.