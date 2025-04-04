Charlemagne nominee Bob Karas has been feeding Kane County families for decades

Bob Karas is one of three nominees for the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2025 Charlemagne Award. (Sandy Bressner)

The Karas family has been feeding Kane County families for generations, and Charlemagne Award nominee Bob Karas said the spirit of giving back to the community is part of his Greek heritage.

From bussing tables in his father’s restaurant at 10 years old to opening his 14th restaurant this year, Karas has spent more than 40 years of his life serving Kane County diners. Having built a local empire, Karas uses his position to give back to the community where his family’s legacy was built.

Bob Karas plans to open Squire Ale House in Campton Hills Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Sandy Bressner)

Karas is one of three nominees for the 2025 Charlemagne Award, presented by the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce. This year, the Chamber has invited the community to vote for the winner.

Karas was born and raised in Elgin, the first American-born child in a family of Greek immigrants who came to the U.S. in the 1960s.

“It’s a typical immigrant story,” Karas said. “My father spoke no English and had no money but came here seeking a better life and the American dream.”

His father Paul and uncle George Karas opened the family’s first restaurant in 1974, and by age 10, Karas was bussing tables. Since then, he hasn’t stopped working in the industry and added 13 new restaurants to the family’s roster.

The first Karas family restaurant was the Village Squire in West Dundee, where Karas and his two sisters worked as kids. It celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. The brothers expanded to four restaurants before divvying them up in 1993.

Bob Karas and his sister, Despina Karas, pose for a picture at The Village Squire in South Elgin. Despina holds a picture of their late father, Paul, who died in October, 2020. (Rick West)

While they chose to divide the ownership of the restaurants, Karas said the family continued to operate together and remained a very cohesive group after the split. His uncle George as well as both of Karas’ sisters all still are involved in the businesses.

Today, there are 17 restaurants in Illinois owned by the Karas family. The Karas family operates two Alexander’s Cafes, eight Rookies locations, the Old Republic and six Squire locations, most of which are located in Kane County.

Karas said while he always knew he was going to work in the family business, his father still stressed the need for an education. After graduating from Larkin High School, Karas attended Elgin Community College and earned a business degree from Northern Illinois University in 1992.

“I learned from my father the ethics of hard work and family,” Karas said. “He paved my way for education.”

Degree in hand, Karas went straight back to work at the family business and soon took over operations for his father.

In 1998, Karas embarked on his first solo venture when he bought Rookies in St. Charles, the fifth Karas restaurant. There are now 17 restaurants, 14 of which Karas has direct ownership.

Bob Karas of Karas Restaurant Group at Rookies Sports Bar and Grill in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Karas said he loves almost everything about the restaurant industry, from the business and operations sides to the people and the food. The only downside is the long hours.

Much like their father, Karas’ children all worked in his restaurants growing up, but while Karas chose to follow in his father’s footsteps, he encouraged a different career for his own kids.

Karas said he insisted that each of his kids get a degree and start a career in their field of choice before coming to the restaurant industry. He said once they’ve tried something else, if they decide to come back, then he would be happy to have them, but knowing the sacrifices the industry requires, he wants to make sure they’re ready for the commitment.

“It’s hard,” Karas said. “It’s nights, weekends and holidays, and while very rewarding, it’s still difficult. ... You really have to have a passion for it.”

Karas has six children, ranging in age from 3 to 27. He and his fiancee live in South Elgin and are expecting a baby in May.

Karas said he feels as though his toddler, while unexpected, has given him a second wind in life, and with five new locations opened in the past five years and another planned next year, the Karas family is showing no signs of slowing down.

“I love it. This is what I live for,” Karas said. “It’s hard and it’s challenging, but it’s fun.”

Karas said while he could have expanded outside of Kane County, he opted to keep his locations close to home because he believes business owners should work alongside their staff.

“I’m right here next to them working these holidays,” Karas said.

Karas said giving back wherever he can is second nature to him, which he learned from growing up in a big Greek family, where everyone – relative or not – was either your cousin, aunt or uncle.

Karas supports the community through his restaurants in several ways, from donating to St. Charles School District 303 schools for events and fundraisers to supporting local sports teams and youth athletic leagues through sponsorships.

Karas and his businesses have worked to support local nonprofits such as Cal’s Angels, CASA Kane County, the Boys and Girls Club, Hands of Hope, Pads of Elgin and Lazarus House, in addition to larger organizations such as the Salvation Army with several restaurants ringing bells and collecting donations during the holidays.

Karas said there is a Greek word, “philoxenia,” that his parents instilled in him, which he said represents the deep-rooted cultural value of generosity and welcoming strangers. He recalled the way his mother always would be pushing food on guests anytime someone would visit their home, and said that same philosophy was applied to their restaurants.

Bob Karas is one of three nominees for the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2025 Charlemagne Award. (Sandy Bressner)

“It’s like a philanthropic attitude that you’re bred with,” Karas said. “It’s like very pushy love, and that’s how we feel with our restaurants and our communities. We do as much as we can for everyone, and we never want to turn any groups away.”

The 57th annual Charlemagne Awards soiree will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 2, at the Royal Fox Country Club, 4405 Royal and Ancient Drive in St. Charles. Cost is $175 a person. The deadline to register to attend is April 26.