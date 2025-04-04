Charlemagne Candidate Charles Murphy knows the importance of giving back

Charlie Murphy, owner of Midwest Compost in St. Charles, is one of three finalists for the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Charlemagne Award. (Sandy Bressner)

It takes effort to make a home, and Charles Murphy has done that in St. Charles. Having moved here as an adult, already with a family and a career, he set to work giving to the community and hasn’t stopped in three decades.

Murphy is a business owner, Chamber of Commerce member and frequent volunteer at community events. While he settled in St. Charles later in life, he wasted no time getting involved and becoming an integral member of the community.

Murphy is one of three nominees for the 2025 Charlemagne Award, presented by the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce. This year, the Chamber has invited the community to vote for the winner.

Born and raised in Dubuque, Iowa, Murphy earned a degree in business administration from St. John’s University in Minnesota.

After school, Murphy stayed in Minnesota to begin his career with waste management company Browning-Ferris Industries, where he worked for 20 years.

Working as BFI’s vice president of business development and head of acquisitions, the Iowa native was transferred to the Chicago area and bought a home in St. Charles in 1993.

Murphy said he chose to settle his family in St. Charles because he loved the Fox River Valley communities, both for the beauty and the reputable education system.

“I knew that I wanted to live somewhere along the Fox Valley. I started to look in St. Charles and it seemed to be a welcoming community with a lot of great people in it and a lot of great assets and opportunities. I knew this was the place I wanted to be and raise my family,” Murphy said. “St. Charles, to me, is just like what my vision was 30+ years ago.”

Murphy and his wife have two children, Patrick and Caitlin, who were both younger than 10 when the family came to St. Charles. Since then, six grandkids have been added to the Murphy family tree.

Murphy separated with BFI in 2000 and started Fox Valley Consulting Company, which he still operates, and shortly afterward opened the first Midwest Compost location. Midwest Compost now has locations in West Chicago, Bartlett and Elgin.

In addition to running his businesses, Murphy has served as a Chamber board member for the past five years. He is a former chair and current member of the Chamber’s Legislative Committee, where he recently played a role in developing the city’s pedestrian and bike plan.

Murphy also is on the board of the Illinois Food Scrap and Composting Coalition, and his business is dedicated to sustainable landscaping that provides a greener way to dispose of food waste.

Murphy supports several nonprofits, including CASA Kane County, Big Hearts of Fox Valley and Random Acts Matter through volunteer and sponsorship opportunities or by donating his company’s services.

As a member of the Chamber, Murphy has been attending the Charlemagne Awards for years, but never expected his name would be in the running for the award.

“I was quite surprised that I was [nominated],” Murphy said. “There is a lot of history involved in the Charlemagne Award and I think that’s the humbling thing to be included with some of that history.”

Murphy said he considers himself more suited to giving than receiving, but said he is incredibly appreciative of the recognition.

“Its nice to be recognized for giving back to the community,” Murphy said. “As important as it is that we all live, work, make a living and take something from community, I think it’s just as important to give back.”

Murphy said his involvement with the Chamber isn’t to benefit his businesses but about giving back to the community he calls home. In fact, his businesses aren’t even located in the city.

“My membership with the Chamber is not about what it does for my business,” Murphy said. “It’s about time and talents that I think I have to offer that can help others in the business community. The volunteering side of it and the ability to give back is really why I participate and get engaged.”

Murphy said winning would be an incredible honor and would only reinforce his dedication to giving back wherever he is needed.

“The days you question what you’re doing and what it’s all about, it makes it worth it,” Murphy said. “It validates that you’re on the right path.”

The 57th annual Charlemagne Awards soiree will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 2, at the Royal Fox Country Club, 4405 Royal and Ancient Drive in St. Charles. Cost is $175 a person. The deadline to register to attend is April 26.