Softball: Kane County Chronicle 2024 All-Area Team

St. Charles North’s Maddie Hernandez celebrates with pitcher Paige Murray following their home game win over Wheaton Warrenville South in May 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

Highlighted by two first-team all-staters in St. Charles East’s Hayden Sujack and St. Charles North’s Paige Murray, here is the 2024 Kane County Chronicle All-Area softball team:

First Team

St. Charles East's Sam Gaca (Photo Provided By St. Charles East Athletics)

Sam Gaca, St. Charles East, senior, catcher: The Maryville commit finished her senior season with All-Conference and Second team all-state honors by the Illinois Coaches Association after batting .348 (.425 on-base percentage) with 10 doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs.

St. Charles East's Grace Hautzinger (Photo Provided by St. Charles East)

Grace Hautzinger, St. Charles East, senior, pitcher: The Rollins commit finished the season 16-7 in the circle with a 2.18 ERA and 240 strikeouts over 157 2/3 innings and held batters to a .184 batting average. She also earned Second-team all-state and All-Conference honors.

St. Charles North's Ella Heimbuch (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athletics)

Ella Heimbuch, St. Charles North, freshman, utility: The freshman, who appeared at catcher, shortstop and the outfield during the season, finished batting .366, scored 21 runs, and had a team-leading eight doubles and 14 stolen bases on her way to All-Conference honors.

St. Charles North's Maddie Hernandez (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athletics)

Maddie Hernandez, St. Charles North, senior, infielder: The Wisconsin-Stevens Point commit finished her senior season leading the team in hits (35), home runs (four), runs (35) and OPS (1.064). She batted .380 and drove in 14 runs and earned All-Conference and Second team all-state honors.

St. Charles East's Katie Morgan (Photo Provided By St. Charles East Athletics)

Katie Morgan, St. Charles East, senior, infielder: Morgan finished the season with a .371 batting average and .426 OBP with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 23 RBIs. She also scored 21 runs and earned Third team all-state and All-Conference honors.

St. Charles North junior Paige Murray (Photo provided by St. Charles North)

Paige Murray, St. Charles North, junior, pitcher: In her first year as the North Stars’ ace, Murray finished the season with a 19-5 record, 1.62 ERA and 229 strikeouts over 169 innings and held hitters to a .191 average. She earned First team all-state and All-Conference honors as well.

St. Charles North's Mack Patterson (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athletics)

Mack Patterson, St. Charles North, junior, outfielder: Patterson batted .378 on the season with 34 hits, three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 RBIs. She also scored 27 runs and went 12/12 on stolen bases on her way to earning Second team all-state and All-Conference honors.

Burlington Central’s Anna Sanders fields the toss at second on a Cary-Grove steal attempt in a varsity softball game in April 2024 at Cary. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Anna Sanders, Burlington Central, senior, utility: Sanders put a spark in the Rockets offense, batting .435 (.500 OBP) with 47 hits, eight doubles, three triples, four home runs and 26 RBIs. She also recorded 25 stolen bases and scored 36 runs during her senior season.

Batavia’s Gwen Shouse (18) fields a grounder and throws to first for an out against Batavia during a softball game in May 2024 at Batavia High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Gwen Shouse, Batavia, senior, infielder: Shouse led the Bulldogs on offense after finishing with a .349 batting average (.438 OBP) on 22 hits and a home run to earn All-Conference honors.

St. Charles East's Hayden Sujack (Photo Provided by St. Charles East)

Hayden Sujack, St. Charles East, sophomore, catcher/outfielder: The First team all-state and All-Conference honoree finished the year batting .415 (.492 OBP) and had a slugging percentage of .887. She had 11 home runs, 39 RBIs, 26 runs scored and finished the season with more doubles (17) than singles (16) and strikeouts (16).

Kaneland's Brynn Woods (Photo Provided By Kaneland Athletics)

Brynn Woods, Kaneland, sophomore, pitcher/outfielder: Woods led the Knights offensively and defensively throughout the season. At the plate, she finished batting .300 with 18 hits and nine RBIs. In the circle, she posted a 1.75 ERA while striking out 154 batters on her way to being named Second team all-state.

Honorable Mention

Angelina Campise, junior, Kaneland; Kat Cerwin, junior, Geneva; Hailey Hornick, senior, Geneva; Julianna Kouba, freshman, St. Charles North; Lauren Kennedy, sophomore, St. Francis; Haley Nelson, senior, St. Charles North; Isabelle Reed, sophomore, Burlington Central; Skyla Ritter, senior, St. Charles North; Kaitlyn Sprague, junior, Geneva; Addy Umlauf, junior, St. Charles North