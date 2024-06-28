Kane County Fourth of July fireworks: food, music and more

Fireworks explode in the night sky at Batavia's July 4 Sky Concert on Monday, July 4, 2022. Batavia's 2024 July 4 Sky Concert will take place Thursday, July 4. (Dominic Di Palermo)

1. Independence Day Celebration: The St. Charles Country Club will host its annual Independence Day Celebration from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3. There will be fireworks, face painting, a live DJ, kids’ contests, bouncy houses and a buffet. The patio/pub/19th hole will be available for lunch from 11 a.m. To 2 p.m.

Advanced reservations are required, and members and guests are required to wear an entry bracelet, even for fireworks viewing only. Registration can be done online or by calling the country club at 630-377-9000.

For full access to the event, adults cost $90, children under 10 cost $65 and for fireworks viewing only costs $40.

The country club is located at 1250 Country Club Road.

For more information, visit facebook.com/stcharlescountryclub/posts/pfbid02iF5gBuKuXfZeDH5G4V1MdNzUp2qP1zu3jDjocCn6FQmSWYqecMywuHSGjD7M3T98l.

2. July Fourth Fireworks: The St. Charles Park District will host a fireworks display beginning at dawn Thursday, July 4. Viewing will be available at Langum Park, 50 Devereaux Way, or Mt. St. Mary Park, Prairie Street, east of Illinois Route 31.

Pottawatomie Park will also be open, featuring its golf course, pool, refreshments, games, sports and more. Parks will be open from dawn to 11 p.m.

Parking is free for residents, and $10 a vehicle for nonresidents.

At viewing sites there will be vendors, live music, food trucks and/or concessions and family-friendly activities.

Around noon on Thursday, a big red balloon will be displayed over Langum Park. If the balloon can be seen, that means fireworks will be visible in that area at dark.

For more information, visit stcparks.org/july-4th/.

Fourth of July fireworks show above the Fox River near Pottawatomie Park in St. Charles. (Mary Beth)

Batavia Fireworks: From 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4, there will be a food vendor festival for community members to attend before the Batavia Fourth of July Sky Concert set to last from 9 to 9:30 p.m. at Engstrom Family Park, 326 Millview Drive. From 8:55 to 9 p.m., there will be a brief thank-you to the event sponsors and community members.

For more information, visit bataviafireworks.org/2024-batavia-fireworks/.

Elburn Lions Club Fireworks Show: The Elburn Lions Club will host a fireworks show at dusk preceded by concessions opening at 7 p.m. at Lions Park, 500 Filmore St.

The fireworks show is funded by donations and run by volunteers.

The Elburn Lions Club will offer food and nonalcoholic beverages near the viewing area. Nonalcoholic and alcoholic beverages will be sold in the clubhouse, but alcoholic beverages are not allowed to leave the facility.

Parking will be available on the west side of Lions Park. Parking is free but donations are appreciated.

For more information, visit elburnlions.com/events/elburn-lions-club-fireworks-show/#:~:text=The%20Elburn%20Lions%20are%20hosting,and%20run%20entirely%20by%20volunteers.