St. Charles School Board president resigns from post, but staying on board

St. Charles School District 303 Board President Heidi Fairgrieve resigned from her position as president but will remain on the board for the remainder of her four-year term expiring in 2025.

Fairgrieve called the special meeting of the school board to order on June 24, during which her resignation was approved in an unanimous vote.

Before the vote, Fairgrieve, who has served on the school board since 2017 and as board president since May 2022, made a statement to address her reason for stepping down.

“From my perspective, the reason for this agenda item is I am unable to complete all of my presidential duties at this time, specifically as they relate to school board policy 2:110,” Fairgrieve said.

School Board Policy 2:110, titled “Qualifications, Term, and Duties of Board Officers,” details the roles and responsibilities of the School Board President, vice president and other officers of the board. Fairgrieve did not elaborate on which presidential duties she was unable to complete.

St. Charles School District 303 Board of Education member Joseph Lackner (Photo provided by Joseph Lackner )

Vice President Joseph Lackner was appointed as the new board president in an unanimous vote immediately following Fairgrieve’s resignation. He will serve as board president until the board’s next organizational meeting in May 2025, unless reappointed.

Lackner has served on the school board since 2021 and served as vice president since May 2022. His term will expire in 2027.