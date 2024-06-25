Girls soccer: Kane County Chronicle 2024 All-Area Team

Headlined by 2024 Kane County Chronicle Girls Soccer Player of the Year Laney Stark, here is the 2024 Kane County Chronicle Girls Soccer All-Area Team.

First Team

Geneva's Lilly Coats (Matthew Hahn)

Lilly Coats, Geneva, senior, defender: Coats led the back-to-back regional champion Vikings’ backline that helped limit opponents to just over a goal per match and had nine shutouts. The Marquette commit had four goals and two assists on offense and was DuKane All-Conference, Academic All-Conference and earned IHSSCA All-Sectional honors.

St. Charles North's Kayla Floyd (Photo Provided by St. Charles North Athletics)

Kayla Floyd, St. Charles North, senior, midfielder: Floyd proved to be a key piece in St. Charles North’s midfield. She finished the season with 12 goals and nine assists.

St. Charles East's Sidney Lazenby (Photo Provided By St. Charles East Athletics)

Sidney Lazenby, St. Charles East, junior, goalkeeper: The DuKane Golden Glove winner and IHSSCA All-State honoree, Lazenby shined in goal with a 0.63 goals allowed average, including a conference-low two goals against DuKane opponents. She had 12 1/2 shutouts in net.

St. Charles East's Mackenzie Loomis (Photo Provided By St. Charles East Athletics)

Mackenzie Loomis, St. Charles East, senior, defender: Loomis was a key part of the Saints’ backline and helped St. Charles East to 17 shutouts on the season. She earned IHSSCA All-State and All-Conference honors. Loomis had eight goals and two assists on the season.

Burlington Central's Mekenzie Rogers

Mekenzie Rogers, Burlington Central, sophomore, forward: In her first high school season, Rogers burst onto the scene for the Rockets, finishing the season with 36 goals and nine assists to help Burlington Central to a fourth-place finish in Class 2A.

St. Charles East's Alli Saviano (Photo Provided By St. Charles East Athletics)

Alli Saviano, St. Charles East, senior, midfielder: The Southeastern Missouri State commit finished her senior season with 15 goals and 13 assists to earn All-Conference honors.

Kaneland's Jade Schrader (Lenny Eisele )

Jade Schrader, Kaneland, senior, forward: An IHSSCA All-Sectional and All-Conference honoree, Jade Schrader lead the Knights on offense with 21 goals and 12 assists.

Kaneland logo

Madi Schrader, Kaneland, senior, defender: Madi Schrader was named the Interstate 8 Player of the Year while also earning IHSSCA All-Sectional and All-Conference honors. She helped the Knights to 11 shutouts on the season. She recorded one goal and eight assists on offense.

St. Charles North's Laney Stark (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athletics)

Laney Stark, St. Charles North, senior, forward: A key piece in the North Stars’ second-place finish in Class 3A, the Wisconsin-Green Bay commit led St. Charles North with 20 goals and 12 assists on the season.

St. Charles North's Kyra Treanor (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athletics)

Kyra Treanor, St. Charles North, senior, defender: Treanor helped lead St. Charles North’s backline to 10 shutouts on the season. The Brown University commit had three goals and two assists on offense.

St. Charles East's Sophia Wollenberg (Photo Provided By St. Charles East Athletics)

Sophia Wollenberg, St. Charles East, freshman, forward: Wollenberg burst onto the scene for St. Charles East, finishing her season with 16 goals and 16 assists, which broke a freshman state record at East. Coach Vince DiNuzzo said Wollenberg finished ranked first in assists, third in points and fifth in goals among all Class 3A freshmen.

Honorable Mention

Sydney Batts, Burlington Central, sophomore; Abi Edwards, Batavia, senior; Avery Foulkes, St. Charles East, freshman; Kyra Lily, Kaneland, sophomore; Caroline Madden, Geneva, senior; Casey O’Brien, Kaneland, senior; Juliana Park, St. Charles North, senior; Eva Samuelian Burlington Central, senior; Audrey Stredde, Geneva, sophomore; Emma Wecker, Batavia, sophomore.