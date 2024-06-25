Geneva experiencing ComEd power outages due to weather and wildlife

Geneva has experienced numerous momentary power outages during the past several weeks, stemming from issues with ComEd power lines. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Geneva has experienced numerous momentary power outages during the past several weeks, stemming from issues with ComEd power lines, according to a June 25 news release from the city.

The City of Geneva owns and operates its own electric utility, however city substations are fed from ComEd power lines, which allow the city to receive energy purchased from its regional service transmission provider, PJM.

ComEd has informed the city the recent outages on the west side have been caused by trees and wildlife. The outages have lasted less than one minute, according to the city.

Storms and high winds have knocked down tree branches into electric lines, and an animal was found inside a ComEd substation, according to the release.

The city’s Public Works Department Electric Division has been working with ComEd to pinpoint the causes of the outage and trim or remove tree branches where necessary.

The ComEd power lines run from the company’s substations in Kane and DuPage counties to Geneva, requiring ComEd to cover a lot of ground, according to the release.

For more information about Geneva’s electric utility, visit the City’s website at www.geneva.il.us or call the Public Works Electric Division at 630-232-1503.