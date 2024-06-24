Kane County Sheriff warns residents of jury duty scam

The warning from the sheriff’s office reminds citizens that those who have not been summoned for jury duty through the court system will never be contacted by the Kane County Sheriffs Office via telephone and threatened with arrest or asked for money for potentially missing jury duty. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be aware of a new scam threat which leverages missed jury duty to steal money.

According to a recent post on the Sheriff’s Office’s social media, scammers are using the names and telephone numbers of Kane County deputies to call citizens and inform them that they have missed jury duty. The scammers then threaten to arrest the citizens unless they comply with specific instructions and produce money.

The warning from the sheriff’s office reminds citizens that those who have not been summoned for jury duty through the court system will never be contacted by the Kane County Sheriffs Office via telephone and threatened with arrest or asked for money for potentially missing jury duty.

In the social media post, the sheriff’s office encouraged residents not to fall for this scam, even if scammers use real Kane County deputy names and telephone numbers.

Citizens with questions about missed jury duty or possible jury selection should contact the Kane County Jury Commission at 630-232-3466.

The Jury Commission is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding federal and court holidays, and is located at the Kane County Courthouse at 100 S. Third St. Suite 230 in Geneva.