Geneva Lutheran Church to serve up Swedish Days Pancake Breakfast

Attendees to the Geneva Lutheran Church Swedish Days breakfast can purchase a plate for $9, which includes two sausages, two pancakes and a choice of coffee or juice (Shaw Local File Photo)

Geneva Lutheran Church will host its annual Swedish Pancake Breakfast, a Swedish Days Festival tradition, starting 8 a.m. Saturday, June 22, and running until pancake batter runs out.

Attendees can purchase a plate for $9, which includes two sausages, two pancakes and a choice of coffee or juice, according to a news release from the church.

The funds raised from this event will benefit Geneva Lutheran’s mission trips to Eastern Kentucky through Christian Appalachian Project. Mission trip participants assist with home repair services to keep children, their families and seniors safe, according to the release.

For more information, visit christianapp.org.

The church will also host a Polka Worship Service at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 23, under the tent on the church’s front lawn. Traditional polka tunes will be played on accordions and melodicas. All are invited, according to the release.

Geneva Lutheran Church is located at 301 S. Third St.

For more information about the Swedish Pancake Breakfast or the church, visit genevalutheran.org/ or contact Faith Sax at communications@genevalutheran.org.