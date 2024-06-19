St Charles River View Miniature Golf Course offers upcoming events

River View Miniature Golf Course is a great place to create lasting family memories and enjoy the leisurely days and long evenings that only summer can bring.

“What people enjoy most is the golf course’s stunning setting along the river, which offers a picturesque backdrop for a round,” said Cayla Greenfield, manager of the St. Charles Park District facility. “Players love the unique features of the waterfall, log tunnel, windmill and lighthouse throughout the course.”

Two upcoming events will increase this enjoyment.

The first is Stanley’s Park Pursuit, an all-ages offering from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12. The event will find families (up to six people) taking part in untimed physical and puzzle challenges placed throughout Pottawatomie Park. The family-friendly challenges will allow each participant an opportunity to shine.

Those who finish a minimum of seven challenges will receive a goody bag to take home. Goody bags will include two 18-hole rounds of miniature golf as well as complimentary guest passes to Swanson Pool.

Each team will get to meet with Stanley, River View’s frog mascot, and receive a free treat as part of the Putt-n-Save Family Night Special.

River View also will host the Minigolf Mingle & Masters event Thursday, Aug. 29.

“This new 21 and older event is the perfect blend of fun and challenging as well as an opportunity to enjoy live music,” Greenfield said.

The event, which is open to first-timers as well as experienced putters, will feature refreshments for participants to sample as they play the course. Space is limited as the event is open to only 13 teams. Early registration is encouraged.

Tee time begins at 6 p.m.

“Overall, the space is a perfect blend of natural beauty and recreation that keeps people coming back,” Greenfield said.

Stanley’s Park Pursuit is $15 a family.

Minigolf Mingle & Masters is $60 for a team of four.

To buy tickets, visit stcparks.org.

To learn more about Riverview, including hours and daily admission prices, go to riverviewminigolf.org.