St. Charles North’s Golf Scramble to feature over $1 million in prizes

St. Charles North’s golf teams will host their annual Golf Scramble Fundraiser on Monday, July 29, at the Hawk Country Club, 5N748 Burr Road, St Charles.

Check-in begins at 10 a.m. and the event is set to end at 7 p.m. There can be up to 20 foursomes of players, and each player costs $225 to register. Registration can be completed online or between 10 and 11 a.m. at the event.

This fundraiser has over $1 million in prize money available, and there will be shootouts for $50,000, $100,000 and $1 million. There will also be raffle prizes and the option for attendees to make a putt for $2,500.

Donations are appreciated. All proceeds benefit St. Charles North’s Girls and Boys Golf Team.

For more information, visit stcnorthgolf.com/.