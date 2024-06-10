St. Charles residents gather at City Hall to promote gun safety

St. Charles community members gathered around St. Charles City Hall wearing orange t-shirts with signs promoting gun safety for the 10th National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday, June 7, 2024 (Provided by Linda Robertson's office)

More than 20 people wearing orange t-shirts and waving signs gathered around St. Charles City Hall on Friday for the 10th National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which kicked off “Wear Orange Weekend” events.

The Everytown for Gun Safety-endorsed event was organized by Linda Robertson, a scientist running for state representative for Illinois’ District 65.

The purpose was to bring together community members to honor victims and survivors of gun violence and to call for action to prevent further tragedies. Participants were asked to wear orange to show their support, according to a news release from Robertson’s office.

“Wear Orange is more than a color; it’s a statement of our resilience and determination to end gun violence in our communities,” Robertson said in the release. “Our hearts go out to victims and their families, and we owe it to them to make meaningful, common-sense changes that are supported by the majority of our community.”

Robertson highlighted the collective responsibility to support common-sense gun safety legislation and the urgent need for action, according to the release.

“Gun violence is not only tragic; it is avoidable,” Robertson said in the release. “We must all stand up and support measures that can save lives. Together, we can create a safer environment for our children and families.”

For more information, visit votelinda65.com or everytown.org.