Softball: St. Charles North’s Paige Murray, East’s Hayden Sujack lead Kane County-area ICA All-Staters

St. Charles North pitcher Paige Murray reacts with teammate Maddie Hernandez after defeating Oswego during the Class 4A semifinal game on Friday, June 7, 2024 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

Junior pitcher Paige Murray, who’s pitching helped lead St. Charles North to its second Class 4A state championship in three seasons, was one of nine players selected to the Illinois Coaches Association All-State teams released Saturday afternoon.

Murray was one of two players named to the Class 4A first team. St. Charles East sophomore catcher/outfielder Hayden Sujack, who helped the Saints defeat the rival North Stars twice during the regular season, also earned first team honors.

St. Charles North senior second baseman Maddy Hernandez, St. Charles North junior center fielder Mack Patterson, St. Charles East senior catcher Sam Gaca and St. Charles East senior pitcher Grace Hautzinger were named to the Class 4A second team. St. Charles East senior third baseman Katie Morgan was named to the Class 4A third team.

Kaneland pitcher Brynn Woods and St. Francis sophomore infielder Lauren Kennedy also earned all-state honors after both were named to the Class 3A second team.