St. Charles breweries launch Collaborative Beer for sale, proceeds support local nonprofit

St. Charles breweries come together to craft their third-annual collaborative beer available for tasting starting 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Alter Brewing + Kitchen, 12 S. First St., St. Charles. (Provided by St. Charles Business Alliance)

The STC Six will launch its third-annual collaborative beer, which will first be available to taste starting 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Alter Brewing + Kitchen, 12 S. First St., St. Charles.

The STC Six is made up of all six St. Charles breweries: 93 Octane Brewery, Alter Brewing + Kitchen, Broken Brix Fermentation Emporium, D&G Brewing, Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling and Riverlands Brewing.

“The STC Six 2024 is a California Common,” said Riverlands Brewing’s Head Brewer/Co-Founder Eric Bramwell, in a release from the St. Charles Business Alliance. “Hybrid style, California Common or ‘steam beer,’ ferments with lager yeast at warmer temperatures. [It’s] one of the only truly American indigenous styles of beer as it was created in San Francisco. Rustic woody and herbal Northern Brewer hops play well with the buscuity and caramel malt flavors.”

One dollar from every sale of the STC Six Collaborative Beer and the limited-edition glassware will go towards STC L.E.A.R.N., a local nonprofit that partners with District 303 students and families to access equal learning and academic opportunities, according to the release.

For more information, visit stcsix.com.