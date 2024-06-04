St. Charles’ Dam Task Force to meet for third time June 6

St. Charles’ Dam Task Force is set to meet for the third time in City Hall on Thursday June 6.

The task force is a volunteer, joint initiative by the city and the park district. It was formed in February as a result of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ recent study of the Fox River and its recommendation to remove nine dams in Kane County, including the St. Charles Dam.

The goal of the task force is to help St. Charles City Council members make a well-informed decision on whether to remove the St. Charles Dam by engaging with the public and consultants to evaluate the environmental, recreational and economic impacts it would have on the city.

The task force’s first two meetings have been well attended, filling City Hall will more residents than seats, with many forced to stand through the meetings.

At their last meeting, the question was raised as to who owns the dam. While city staff assured the task force members that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources owns the dam, some members were not convinced.

City staff is expected to provide the task force with documentation that proves ownership of the dam at this week’s meeting. Staff will also provide data on past emergency scenarios relating to the dam and task force members may begin to consider engaging with consultants.

Also on Thursday’s agenda is reviewing the information that will be available on the task force’s website and discussing how other municipalities on the Fox River are approaching the dam removal process.