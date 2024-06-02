Kids fair in Geneva to feature reptile shows, martial arts teams, touch-a-truck and more

State Reps. Dan Ugaste and Jeff Keicher will partner to host an Outside Kids Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Chapelstreet Church in Geneva. The free event will have a variety of activities and educational opportunities available. (Provided by the Illinois General Assembly)

State Reps. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, and Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, are hosting an Outside Kids Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Chapelstreet Church, 3435 Keslinger Road in Geneva.

This event includes free admission, refreshments and giveaways, according to a news release from the state.

Demonstrations will be given by the Kane County Sheriff K-9 Office, Traveling World of Reptiles Show, DancEncounter School of Dance and World Martial Arts Academy. A medical helicopter from Superior Air Ground Ambulance Service will also be on-site from 10:30 a.m. to noon, according to the release.

Kids will have 24 options for touch-a-truck activities, and there will also be face-painting stations, according to the release.

Information on Bright Start Savings Program, after-school programs, home firearm safety, parent support network, internet safety, early education, 4-H, fire safety, safety in the home and Soothe Space Sensory Room will be available, according to the release.

The event includes participation from over 40 local businesses, state agencies, county departments, police departments, park districts, villages, cities and more, according to the release.

Rep. Dan Ugaste serves Illinois House District 65. For more information, call 630-797-5530 or visit repugaste.com.

Rep. Keicher serves Illinois House District 70. For more information, visit RepKeicher.com.